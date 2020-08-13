Somebody who had solid plans: SSR’s sister comments on ‘diary’ pages in Insta post

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Shweta Singh Kirti, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s elder sister, posted a new video on Instagram and Twitter and ran an emotional caption saying, “It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput.”

The post on her social media handles came alongside another post with photos of pages from purported ‘diary’ notings made by Sushant Singh Rajput in which she said, “Somebody who had solid plans. Somebody who knew how to make his dreams into reality… somebody who was an eternal positivist! My brother I salute you!”

She posted the set of four pages with the hashtags #’Warriors4SRR’, #’JusticeForSushantSinghRajput’ and #’Godiswithus’.

The notes on the pages, posted by her, which seem to suggest the writing is in the late actor’s hand, refer to plans for the next few milestones in his life. One page is titled “Entertainment”, and points to plans for moving to Hollywood.

The Instagram post credits a TV channel for access to the pages.

She also backed the claims of media outlets refuting that his brother had committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14.

There is mention of a “startup” on one page that would be based on emergent technology. Sushant Singh Rajput was a space enthusiast.

“We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah,” Shweta said in the video, which she posted on her Instagram account and Twitter handles.

Shweta has garnered a lot of support for her video, with people leaving comments like “We all stand strong with you”, “Hope for the best. We want justice”, “We are with you and God is with us”.

On the pages posted by Shweta, there are references to starting a production house and possible collaboration with top writers for creative content and idea development.

Another page mentions the creation of a creative team. There is a reference to setting up of a company. The second step is ‘explore’ and picking talent from leading institutions like the Film and Television Institute of India. This is followed by step-3, which carries the idea of the first screening.

Another page on future plans seems to suggest the creation of a legal team and getting in touch with the best film writers overseas. For the legal team, ‘Priyanka’ is first mentioned. The name is crossed out and ‘P.S.’ is mentioned. The name ‘Shraddha’ is written on the page and then replaced with ‘Megha’.

There is another page, which says that the person writing it wanted to do it all alone.

There is no mention of Rhea Chakraborty.

–IANS

