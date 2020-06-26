Somerset cancel Corey Anderson’s T20 Blast contract

London, June 26 (IANS) Somerset and New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson have mutually agreed to cancel his contract for this year’s T20 Blast competition.

The club, in a statement, said that this decision suits both parties at this time and it is hoped that “Anderson will return to play for the county at some point in the future”.

The 29-year-old had signed for all 14 group-stage matches, plus a potential quarter-final.

“The last few months have not been an easy time for anyone and the challenges of dealing with the impact of the pandemic within cricket have been unprecedented. I would like to thank Corey and his representatives for their transparency and understanding in reaching this mutual decision,” Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said.

No county cricket has been played so far this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 4.5 lakh lives across the world.

“It’s obviously really disappointing news to everyone as there was a real buzz around Corey returning to Taunton, however this decision provides Corey and the club with clarity in a time of uncertainty,” Hurry added.

Anderson has so far played 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 31 T20Is for the Black Caps.

