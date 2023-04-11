ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Somy Ali recalls working with Saif: Nothing short of a real life standup comic

NewsWire
0
0

Former actress Somy Ali has reminisced about working with actor Saif Ali Khan and Prem Chopra in their 1994 film ‘Aao Pyaar Karen’.

‘Aao Pyaar Karen’ is a romantic drama film directed by Ravindra Peepat. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty, Rakesh Bedi, Gulshan Grover, Mukesh Khanna and Himani Shivpuri. It is a remake of the 1992 Tamil film ‘Chembaruthi’.

Somy took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures from “29 years ago” featuring her, Saif and the veteran star Prem Chopra.

She captioned the post, “Can’t believe this was 29 years ago!!! Time sure does fly! Best time ever working with Prem ji and playing his daughter who ironically is one of the nicest people I ever encountered in the industry.”

The former actress, who has worked in films such as ‘Andolan’ and ‘Mafia’ among many others, said working with Saif was nothing short of a real life stand up comic.

“Saif always had our stomach in knots with his nonstop wit which was nothing short of a real life standup comic and kept the mood on the set perpetually fun/funny.”

20230411-114406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nikita Rawal: Egg freezing gives best of both worlds – career...

    Aanand L Rai opens up on why he tells stories from...

    Mahesh Babu: “How would I know how much Bollywood pays”

    ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’: Shanmukh’s girlfriend stands by him despite negativity