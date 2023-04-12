ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Somy Ali recounts working in three different movies: I’d forget which character I was playing

NewsWire
0
0

Former actress Somy Ali took a trip down memory lane and talked about how she worked in three shifts to shoot for three different projects.

Somy took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures from her 1994 film ‘Yaar Gaddar’, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Mithun Chakraborty and Prem Chopra.

She wrote: “This is why we did three shifts in one day back in the 90’s. We worked on three different movies in each shift and there were times that I was so exhausted, I’d forget which character I was playing.

“This is again in 1994 with all my favourites. Umesh ji was one of the nicest directors I have worked with and I miss this entire group tons. Yaar Gaddar was a fun experience and it will always remain close to my heart.”

‘Yaar Gaddar’ is directed by Umesh Mehra. The film revolved around two brothers.

The plot talked about a heartbroken cop, who vows to track down and retrieve his wayward sibling — dead or alive.

20230412-115004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Keanu Reeves opens up on how will John Wick’s journey shape...

    Rakhi Sawant describes best ‘jodis’ on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

    Dushyant Wagh to play prominent role in ‘Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur...

    Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to wed on July 16