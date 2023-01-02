Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was shocked on Monday after a complainant at his Janata Darbar said that ‘Dabang’ (strongmen) relatives of a BJP MLC killed his son one and half years ago but local police tried to weaken the case against the accused.

The further said that the SHO had removed the names of two accused from the FIR and other two were not arrested.

Manoj Singh, a resident of Siwan district, said that his son Kushal Kumar Singh was killed by a group of strongmen, armed with sharp-edged weapons, in August 2021.

“The accused killed my son on August 20, 2021. The case was registered in the police station but the SHO had weakened the case and removed the names of two accused under the influence of the BJP MLC. One of the accused has been absconding for the last 15 months and another is threatening us for the last 3 months to take back the case,” he said.

Following this, Nitish Kumar immediately called DGP R.S. Bhatti and asked him to look into the matter and take strict action against the accused.

