Son kills father for rejecting marriage proposal in Goa

A 34-year-old man killed his father, after attacking him with an iron rod, after blaming the latter for rejecting marriage proposals, police said on Thursday.

The accused Rajesh Gaonkar has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Superintendent of Police in-charge of Ponda sub district Chetan Patil told reporters.

“Rajesh Gaonkar, a 34-year-old man killed his 65-year-old father Ganesh Gaonkar with an iron rod and the latter later expired at the Goa Medical College succumbing to his injuries,” Pail told reporters.

“Evidence suggests that the cause for the murder was the constant bickering with his father over marriage. The son was getting marriage proposals, but the father was not agreeing to get him married off,” the police official said.

Patil also said that the accused had a flare-up over the marriage issue and in a fit of anger, he asked the father to leave the house.

“When the father stepped out of the room and sat on a chair outside, the son attacked him with an iron rod. He was admitted to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries,” Patil said.

