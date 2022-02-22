SOUTH ASIA

Son of Imran Khan’s wife booked in liquor case

By NewsWire
0
0

The Lahore police have registered an FIR against the younger son of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khans wife Bushra Bibi from her previous marriage on charges of possession of liquor, Dawn reported.

According to the FIR, the Ghalib Market police had recovered liquor from their car early on Monday and registered a case against Muhammad Musa Maneka, as well as his cousin Mohammad Ahmad Maneka (son of PML-N MNA Ahmed Raza Maneka) and a friend Ahmad Shaharyar.

The FIR was lodged under subsections 3, 4, and 11 of The Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd Order, 1979) against the three suspects who were arrested while crossing a police picket on Zahoor Elahi Road.

Shaharyar was found drunk after his examination at a hospital.

Musa and Ahmed were released later on a personal guarantee of a person from the Maneka family as they had not consumed the contraband at that time.

Shaharyar secured bail from the court.

The police sent for forensic analysis the sample of the recovered liquor.



