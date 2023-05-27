After a JD-U leader was recently arrested in Gopalganj on similar charges, the son of a JD-U MLA was arrested in a drunken state in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Saturday.

The alleged offender has been identified as Vikesh Kumar, the son of Pannalal Patel, who was elected from the Beldaur Assembly constituency in 2020.

The district police carried out a special drive against liquor offenders and arrested 18 persons in a drunken state from different locations.

Vikesh Kumar was found in the Pansalawa area under Beldaur block.

“When our Anti Liquor Task Force (ALTF) raided the place, Kumar was found in an inebriated state. When we arrested him, he tried to create a ruckus in the area. He has been sent to judicial custody after being produced before the magistrate,” the police said.

On Friday, the ALTF had arrested JD-U state secretary Sanjay Chauhan from Gopalganj after he was found in a drunken state. He had reportedly crossed the broders to Uttar Pradesh and consumed alcohol there.

