INDIA

Son of JD-U lawmaker arrested in drunken state in Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

After a JD-U leader was recently arrested in Gopalganj on similar charges, the son of a JD-U MLA was arrested in a drunken state in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Saturday.

The alleged offender has been identified as Vikesh Kumar, the son of Pannalal Patel, who was elected from the Beldaur Assembly constituency in 2020.

The district police carried out a special drive against liquor offenders and arrested 18 persons in a drunken state from different locations.

Vikesh Kumar was found in the Pansalawa area under Beldaur block.

“When our Anti Liquor Task Force (ALTF) raided the place, Kumar was found in an inebriated state. When we arrested him, he tried to create a ruckus in the area. He has been sent to judicial custody after being produced before the magistrate,” the police said.

On Friday, the ALTF had arrested JD-U state secretary Sanjay Chauhan from Gopalganj after he was found in a drunken state. He had reportedly crossed the broders to Uttar Pradesh and consumed alcohol there.

20230527-221602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madurai police ramp up Covid preventive measures

    Identify fungus by name, not colour, says AIIMS chief on mucormycosis

    Uttarakhand Congress chief race heats up

    Delhi & Mumbai: Top searched domestic destinations (Ld)