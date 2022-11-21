INDIA

Son of Telangana minister’s former aide commits suicide

NewsWire

0

The son of a former personal assistant of a Telangana minister died by suicide on Monday, police said.

Akshay Kumar, 23, who was accused of taking money to allot houses under a government scheme, hanged himself at his sister’s house in Kondapur area of Hyderabad.

The son of Devender, former personal assistant of Excise and Prohibition Minister Srinivas Goud, he was found hanging from ceiling fan, police said.

A case was registered against him in Mahabubnagar two months ago for taking money from beneficiaries to allot them double bedroom houses under the state government’s scheme.

Police shifted the body for autopsy. A case of suicide has been registered at Gachibowli police station under Cyberabad police commissionerate.

20221121-213419

