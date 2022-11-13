INDIA

Son stabs father to death in Assam

NewsWire
0
0

A man was stabbed to death by his son in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, the police said on Sunday.

A senior police officer informed that the incident took place on Saturday evening when a person identified as Sahinur Ali stabbed his father with a dagger. The incident took place in Salakati village of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Bahar Ali.

The villagers said that a heated altercation broke between Sahinur Ali and his father over a family matter, which later led to the death of Bahar Ali.

Following the attack by his son, Bahar Ali was rushed to the nearby civil hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been handed over to the family members after autopsy. Sahanur Ali is absconding.

His mother Anuara Begum demanded that her son should be detained right away and stringent punishment should be given to him.

Police have launched a search operation to nab the accused.

As per sources, Anuara Begum is mother to four boys and three girls.

20221113-222401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Heartfelt thanks to Indian Army for inviting me to Uri Base...

    6 terrorists killed in 48 hours in Kashmir security operations

    ‘Simple application of Ayurveda can transform one’s daily life’ (IANS Interview)

    FIR lodged against Mahua Moitra in Assam for ‘Gogoi’ tweet