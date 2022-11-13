A man was stabbed to death by his son in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, the police said on Sunday.

A senior police officer informed that the incident took place on Saturday evening when a person identified as Sahinur Ali stabbed his father with a dagger. The incident took place in Salakati village of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Bahar Ali.

The villagers said that a heated altercation broke between Sahinur Ali and his father over a family matter, which later led to the death of Bahar Ali.

Following the attack by his son, Bahar Ali was rushed to the nearby civil hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been handed over to the family members after autopsy. Sahanur Ali is absconding.

His mother Anuara Begum demanded that her son should be detained right away and stringent punishment should be given to him.

Police have launched a search operation to nab the accused.

As per sources, Anuara Begum is mother to four boys and three girls.

