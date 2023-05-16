Indian automotive component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) will start making electric powertrains from 2025 with technology licensed from the UK-based Equipmake for Indian global markets.

According to Sona Comstar, it will be licensed to make electric powertrains 100kW to 440kW, subsystems and components by Equipmake for electric cars, buses, commercial vehicles and off-road vehicles.

As per the agreement signed between the two companies, Sona Comstar will lead the business development and customer sales in India, Thailand and select South Asian countries, while Equipmake will lead the sales in the rest of the world.

Sona Comstar will exclusively manufacture EV Powertrains, sub-systems, and components, based on Equipmake’s patented technology, for the target applications exclusively in India and other select markets.

The Indian company will also manufacture and sell EV Powertrains, sub-systems, and components for the target applications to Equipmake and its global customers in other overseas markets.

Sona Comstar is one of the largest manufacturers of EV traction motors in India and has sold more than 180,000 EV traction motors since starting production of these indigenous traction motors at its Chennai plant in November 2020.

