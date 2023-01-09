BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Sona Comstar acquires Serbian company NOVELIC

NewsWire
0
0

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) on Monday said it has signed an agreement to acquire a 54 per cent equity stake in NOVELIC, a Serbia-based mmWave radar sensor maker, for an undisclosed sum.

The revenue of NOVELIC for 2022 and after tax profit is estimated at 9.3 million euros and 2.5 million euros, respectively.

With this acquisition, Sona Comstar is foraying into the ADAS sensors and software to address the megatrends of increasing vehicle autonomy and automation.

NOVELIC is vertically integrated across the value chain from machine learning and perception software to hardware and chip design.

The Serbian company partners include global automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicle makers, Tier-1s and chip manufacturers like Infineon and Texas Instruments, Sona Comstar said.

20230109-180203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rising demand, waning Covid impact to accelerate NBFC’s growth

    IndusInd Bank moved NCLT against Zee Entertainment

    ‘2020 LNG demand steady despite Covid-19, set for growth’

    Considering issuing certain clarifications on e-com: Goyal