Sona Mohapatra calls channels ‘depraved, sad’ as Sajid Khan joins ‘Bigg Boss 16’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has called Indian television channels and executives “depraved and sad” as filmmaker Sajid Khan has been brought in as a contestant in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Sajid, who has been accused of sexual assault allegations which includes that he flashed his private parts at parties, asked female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process and watched porn in front of women, entered the house during the grand premiere on Saturday.

Sona took to Twitter to express her objection to the appearance of Sajid, who is also the younger brother of Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan.

She wrote: “This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV,for children no less. #KailashKher ? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved and sad lot.” she wrote.

In another tweet, Sona tweeted: “& of course the series sleaze #VikasBehl & master of disgusting #SuhelSeth, all back on Indian TV thought that calms me (?) that it’s a dying medium & some dying will thrash around doing the worst to save themselves, even if it means dragging other humans under; women. @IndiaMeToo.”

During the Bigg Boss 16 premiere on Saturday, Sajid spoke about how his work suffered after the allegations.

He had said right before entering the house: “I did not have much work, have been at home for past four years. So, when the Colors team called me up, I decided I should come here and maybe learn something about myself.”

He added that he has seen “many ups and downs” in his life and “been very low in past four years.”

