New Delhi, July 16 (IANSlife) DAG (formerly Delhi Art Gallery) now graces Priyanka Chopra’s flagship restaurant, SONA, in New York with paintings from its flagship gallery in Manhattan.

DAG and SONA New York form the art partnership for an exclusive exhibition of curated works of twentieth-century Indian masterpieces entirely from DAG’s New York gallery collection, after adorning the walls of the iconic The Pierre in New York.

The collaboration, which makes its debut, celebrates a shared appreciation for Indian art and culture with fine art from some of India’s most senior artists, providing collectors and new generations of art enthusiasts with a fresh perspective on India’s rich art history in the heart of New York City.

Important works from the last century by some of India’s most celebrated artists are on display throughout the restaurant and carefully chosen and are all available for private purchase.

A truly magnificent neo-tantra painting by the style’s pioneer, G.R. Santosh, graces the walls, alongside experimental works by Himmat Shah, an acrylic-and-gold pigment on ivory board by P. Khemraj, an Ambadas abstract, an ink-and-dye on paperwork by Sohan Qadri, multiple paintings by Avinash Chandra, and many others, expanding the dialogue between diverse South Asian artists and their eclectic styles.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ashish Anand, CEO and Managing Director of DAG, noted: “We have been in New York since 2015 and have offered a glimpse of the amazing diversity and strength of Indian modern art through exhibitions and their accompanying catalogues. To deepen our roots, we have forged relationships in different ways and our collaboration with SONA feels natural and organic — an extension of this city’s love of Indian flavours as well as art coming together in a celebration that is a feast for all the senses.”

Of the collaboration, Maneesh Goyal, Restaurateur and Partner at SONA notes, “Our vision for SONA has always been to expose our sophisticated New York audience to the full glamour of India — to expand the vision of India people may have when they walk in. The mouth-watering food is the star of course, but no meal at SONA is complete without evoking all of the senses. So, amongst our award-winning interior design, I dreamt of having spectacular art on the walls — art that would showcase the wonder and sophistication of Indian and South Asian art. I could not be more honoured to enter this partnership with DAG, the preeminent global gallery for South Asian art. With DAG’s spellbinding art from some of the most acclaimed South Asian artists now on our walls, the SONA experience is complete. I look forward to a long & fruitful partnership with DAG.”

