Sonakshi Sinha collaborates with Fankind

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANSlife) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha will be raising funds for the Little Hearts Programme through Anshula Kapoors online fundraising platform Fankind. This is the fourth campaign by Fankind unites celebrities, fans, and charities who will raise funds for the programme by the Being Human Foundation in Mumbai.

The proceeds of this campaign will be used to provide treatment to children suffering from congenital heart defects.

The Little Hearts program was launched in 2013 to provide free treatment to underprivileged children with congenital heart defects. Through this program, camps in remote areas that do not have any access to pediatric heart facilities are organised to treat children. As of March 2019, 1,566 surgeries have been completed under this program.

“I am elated to be part of this noble initiative! A platform that helps in raising funds for a cause in such an innovative manner is indeed commendable. The proceeds from my campaign on Fankind will be donated to Being Human to help children who don’t have the means to treat their congenital heart defects.” Sonakshi said in a statement.

To participate in the campaign, fans can donate on Fankind’s website to buy entries for a minimum of Rs 100 or multiples thereof, and one lucky fan participating along with a friend will get the opportunity to go bowling and play games at an Arcade in Mumbai with Sonakshi! Every fan who donates on the platform will also receive a personalized certificate autographed by Sonakshi.

On the announcement of the campaign, Anshula Kapoor, Founder of Fankind, said: “This is the fourth campaign Fankind has launched. Sonakshi has a fun, adventurous side to her, and the experience to go bowling and play games in an arcade with her promises to be a super exciting day for the fan. It is extremely heartwarming to note that the funds raised through Sonakshi’s campaign will be used to provide underprivileged children who are born with heart defects get the required surgery and medical care, hence giving them an opportunity to live a healthier life.”

Fankind’s first campaign was with actor Varun Dhawan who is raising funds for the farmers in Maharashtra. A 20-year-old student from Hyderabad, who was recently announced as the winner for that campaign, will get a chance to play paintball with the Bollywood star in Mumbai.

The campaign with Alia Bhatt has just concluded, and the one with Prajakta Koli is ongoing.

The campaign with Sonakshi goes live on October 9 and will end on November 9, 2019.

Log onto Fankind.org/aslisona to participate and raise funds for the noble cause.

