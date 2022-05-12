Sonakshi Sinha created quite the buzz on social media by flaunting a big rock on her ring finger. She sparked off engagement rumours with her pictures and more so with her cryptic caption, which read, “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU Cant believe it was SO EZI!!!!”

Among the series of pictures, there was also an image of her leaning on the arm of a man whose face was cropped.

After a couple of days of heated speculation, which ranged from possible brand promotion to actually an engagement announcement, on Wednesday, Sonakshi decided to come clean about her mysterious post. Turns out the big rock was simply a distraction and the actual point was her nails!

Sonakshi Sinha has turned entrepreneur and is launching her own brand of press-on nails. She took to her social media to share a video and wrote, “Ladies… are you ready to take over Hot Girl Summer and #NAILIT with me???? @itssoezi.”

In the video, Sonakshi shows off a range of beautiful nails painted in vibrant shades.

In yet another post, the ‘Dabbang’ actor shared, “Ok ok, i think ive teased you enough!! Lots of hints were dropped and not a single lie was told! Big day for me because im launching my very own brand SOEZI @itssoezi… every girls one stop shop for amazing nails, all day everyday!!! One of my biggest dreams coming true because finally i step into the world of entrepreneurship!! and i couldn’t wait to share it with YOU!! And lastly I was actually just flaunting my new love – my @itssoezi NAILS in the pictures… what did you think??? Hahahaha love you guys! Thank you for the immense support always”.

Sonakshi is clearly excited about her new business venture which will add on to her already packed line-up of movies. Sonakshi will soon be seen in ‘Kakudas’ and ‘Double XL’. She will also soon be making her OTT debut with ‘Dahaad’ and reportedly, she has also been roped in to play the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ a web series for Netflix.