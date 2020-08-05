Sonakshi Sinha flaunts her ‘curly fries’

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha may have left Twitter after all the trolling, but she sure seems to be winning over social media buffs on Instagram.

In her latest picture post, the Actress flaunts frizzy hair and matching sultry look.

“Curly fries,” she captioned the snapshot.

Friends in the industry as well as fans loved the post, and dropped lots of comments.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah wrote: “Guess who else has curly hair ?? actually don’t guess no don’t guess.”

To this, Sonakshi responded: “I can only think of 2 #BossGirls – @iamhumaq and @taapsee . gulshan are you being a chingari?????”

Actor-host Maniesh Paul had some fun with pun: “Main tumse CURL miloonga!!hahahah”.

Sonakshi’s look reminded actor Saqib Saleem of his sister, who wrote: “Hi Huma”.

Actress Kubbra Sait also wrote: “BOOYAH!”

Sonakshi recently joined Special IGP of Maharashtra Pratap Dighavkar and a team of cyber experts, on an initiative to end cyber bullying on social media.

“Social media was made with the intention to spread love and positivity. Unfortunately, it has become a toxic place with the rampant rise of cyberbullying and mental harassment. I have been a victim of trolls and abuses myself,” said Sonakshi, about joining the campaign, Full Stop To Cyber Bullying.

Her decision to join such an initiative comes after she quit Twitter over a month ago.

“The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days. Chalo I’m off — deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out. Aag lage basti mein… mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter,” Sonakshi had written on Instagram while quitting.

–IANS

sug/vnc