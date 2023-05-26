ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sonakshi Sinha gifts a thematic painting made by her to 'Dahaad' creators

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for her streaming show ‘Dahaad’, recently gifted a painting to the show’s creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti as a gesture of gratitude. The painting is of a tiger looking blankly at the viewer.

Zoya took to her instagram to thank Sonakshi for her gesture, and commented: “Tiger Tiger Burning Bright #bestgift #painting #sonakshisinha #thatgirlisanartist @aslisona @tigerbabyofficial.”

Sonakshi also re-shared the post and thanked the creators for the show: “My best creation for the girls who created my best role. Thank you tiger babies Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for making me Anjali Bhaati #forevergrateful.”

The thematic painting made by Sonakshi, is a tribute to Reema and Zoya’s production house, Tiger Baby.

