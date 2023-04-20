ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sonakshi Sinha plays a fierce cop investigating serial murder in ‘Dahaad’

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha will be seen essaying the role of a cop in the upcoming streaming crime drama series ‘Dahaad’, her look from the series was unveiled on Thursday. The show will mark the digital debut of Sinha and has been created by filmmakers Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

‘Dahaad’, which earlier premiered at The Berlinale International Film Festival and was the first Indian series to achieve the feat, is set to drop on May 12, 2023. The series is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (played by Sonakshi) and her colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose.

‘Dahaad’ is directed by Reema Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi and also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead. Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the series will be available to stream on Prime Video from May 12.

