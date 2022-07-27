Sonakshi Sinha has a plate full of projects but looks like the ‘Dabanng’ actor can make room for one more, especially given that this one’s from the family.

Sonakshi is all set to play the lead in her brother Kkush Sinha’s directorial debut movie, which is titled, ‘Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness’. The first look of the movie was unveiled on social media, today, July 27.

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram to share the first look poster of the film. The poster features Sonakshi’s side profile amidst a mysterious backdrop. The details and plot of the movie have been kept strictly under wraps but Sonakshi did reveal that the movie also stars Suhail Nayyar and Paresh Rawal, and they both have pivotal roles in the movie.

Sonakshi’s post read, “#NikitaRoyAndTheBookOfDarkness Filming begins soon ???? Making his directorial debut is @kusshssinha and im looking forward to sharing screen space with the dynamic @pareshrawalofficial sir and @suhailnayyar!”

This is her post:

Sonakshi’s brother Kkush Sinha who is naturally excited about his debut as a director, recently spoke to ANI where he also spoke about teaming up with his sister and said, “Sonakshi is a talented actor. I have always admired her for doing films that she entirely believed in. I have seen her grow as an actor and her journey in cinema. Now, I am going to be a part of it, too.”

He further added, “When I found this script, I asked Sonakshi to take a look at it. We both felt drawn to the subject and that’s when we decided to take the plunge and work together. I am looking forward to working with talented artistes such as Paresh Rawal ji, Sonakshi and Suhail Nayyar. It’s also a fabulous opportunity for my team at Kratos Entertainment to collaborate with Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani. They’ve been our friends for years and this project is a natural extension of that relationship. It’s a complete win-win for all of us.”

The movie has been produced by Nikita Pai Films and Vicky Bhagnani Films and as mentioned above it marks the first collaboration between the Sinha siblings – Sonakshi and Kkush.