Sonakshi wraps up her brother’s directorial debut ‘Nikita Roy and Book of Darkness’

The upcoming thriller, ‘Nikita Roy and Book of Darkness’, which marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi’s brother Kussh Sinha, and stars Sonakshi Sinha alongside Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar, has wrapped up its shooting before the stipulated time.

The film had a 40 day schedule in London but wrapped in a record time of 35 days. They also shot for a two day sequence in Mumbai.

Commenting on it, Sonakshi said: “It was a great shoot and a very special one for me as I got to star in my brother’s first film. The fine ensemble of the film inspired me to do more and better. It was my first time working with Paresh ji and what an honour to share screen space with him. The shoot was challenging and thus so much more enjoyable. I had a great time shooting with this unit.”

The film went on the floors in London and was shot across UK’s capital city and other parts of the country.

Sonakshi’s co-star in the film, Arjun said, “Though it was a short shoot for me, it was a very memorable one. It’s such a unique character Kussh wanted me to portray. To get so many emotions in a cameo was a challenge, but I think we pulled it off.”

The actor had a gala time working with his co-actors as he mentioned, “Sonakshi, I worked with for the first time, she’s very relaxed and we had good chemistry. Reuniting with Paresh Rawal was absolutely delightful. The London countryside is always serene and magical to shoot in. Congratulations to the team for completing the film. Looking forward to the final product.”

‘Nikita Roy and Book of Darkness’ is produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Film, Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films, and Dinesh Gupta. The film is expected to release in 2023.

