Sonal Chauhan BTS video shows Nagarjuna, her training for 'The Ghost'

Actress Sonal Chauhan is super excited about sharing screen space with Tollywood star Nagarjuna in his forthcoming power packed action-thriller ‘The Ghost’.

Sonal took to her social media profile and shared a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video featuring herself and Nagarjuna undergoing weapons’ training.

The BTS video has interesting visuals of them prepping for the action scenes and holding some heavy guns, which definitely piques our interest.

Recently, Sonal had got injured on the sets but was undeterred. The actress had a fracture during her MMA training and was told to avoid any training/action scenes for a couple of weeks but despite that, she continued shooting.

‘The Ghost’, is written and directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film also stars Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma and Srikanth Iyengar. The film is slated to release on October 5, 2022.

Apart from ‘The Ghost’, Sonal Chauhan is also busy with yet another massive project, ‘Adipurush’, the bilingual Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana, by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles.

The film also stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on January 12, 2023.

