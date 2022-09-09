ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sonal Chauhan undergoes intensive training for Nagarjuna’s ‘The Ghost’

NewsWire
0
0

Turning into India’s very own Lara Croft, Sonal Chauhan is all set to woo the audience as an Interpol officer in Akkineni Nagarjuna’s upcoming film, ‘The Ghost’.

Sources said that the actress, who plays tough cop Priya in the film, has been undergoing intense training to get under the skin of her character.

Apart from training for the action sequences, the actress has also been working on her fitness and flexibility for the high octane stunts.

Pointing out that she has been putting in hours of practise at the shooting range, sources claim that Sonal also suffered injuries during her intensive preparations.

However, the injuries don’t seem to have slowed her down or stopped her!

A video of the actress training for her role is now out and is generating a lot of interest among fans.

‘The Ghost’ has been amongst the most anticipated films ever since its announcement. Sonal Chauhan will be seen alongside Nagarjuna for the very first time in her career and the glimpses of the two in the trailer has already generated much curiosity among fans.

20220909-154801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vidyut Jammwal explains what ‘Agni Pariksha’ means to him

    Vijay completes shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar’s ‘Beast’

    Shilpa Shetty fractures leg during shoot

    ‘Delete Spotify’ message appears mysteriously on Spotify itself