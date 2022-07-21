Actress Sonali Kulkarni, who is known for her roles in ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Singham’ and others will be seen judging the young talents in the first season of ‘Dance Maharashtra Dance Li’l Masters’.

Talking about her love for dance she said: “Dance is my first love. It enriches me as an artist, and it’s been an important part of my journey for my career.”

She added saying that this is a platform for the kids to show their talent: “It is an opportunity for the kids to showcase their talent on such a big platform.”

The actress who participated in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2′ as a contestant elaborated more about the show: “I can’t wait to watch the kids presenting their dancing skills because I feel today’s generation is very talented and creative. The best part of the show is that the kids’ favourite character called ‘Chinchi Chetkin’ will find contestants across Maharashtra for this show,” she concluded.

‘Dance Maharashtra Dance Li’l Masters’ is all set to air on July 27 on Zee Marathi.

20220721-122405