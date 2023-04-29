ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sonali Bendre finds ‘Govinda’ in ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ contestant

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre compared the ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ contestant Shivam Wankhede with Govinda after his dance performance on ‘Dil Na Diya’ from Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish’.

He stunned the judges and celebrity guest Remo D’Souza with his dance moves.

Sonali said: “I see Govinda ji in your dance.”

Remo praised Shivam and his choreographer Sonali Kar for their dance performance and said : “It felt as if electricity passed through me, and you shook me.”

He added that many contestants came and showed their talent but these two just left everyone behind and the dance moves were completely different from the original one.

“We saw so many great performances and then these two came on stage to say, ‘we are here as well’ I have seen this song in the film, and it had some brilliant dance moves, but watching this performance live, what you have done today is something else,” concluded Remo.

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ is judged by Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur, and Sonali Bendre.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

