Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre is all set for her OTT debut with the series, ‘The Broken News’, which is said to be an adaptation of the popular British series, ‘Press’.

Her debut series will stream on ZEE5 and will premiere tomorrow June 10, 2022. Ahead of the release of her show Sonali Bendre spoke about how OTT platforms are giving actors a “second innings” and with the advent of OTT platforms the entertainment industry cannot continue to keep its “casual attitude” like before.

As reported by HT, Sonali Bendre recently had an interview with Film Companion in which she spoke about taking up acting projects again.

Sonali said, “I definitely want to be working now. I’m enjoying it so much. Now I’m no longer an accidental actor. I’m choosing to do this. Now I don’t have an excuse if I don’t get it right. When I did Sarfarosh with Aamir, I enjoyed it. I missed the opportunity to consciously learn from him during Sarfarosh.”

‘Sarfarosh’, which released in 1999 was an action drama which was written, directed and produced by John Matthew Matthan. The movie starred Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre in the lead with Naseeruddin Shah and Mukesh Rishi playing pivotal roles. The movie was a hit and received critical acclaim as well. It even went on to win a National Award, Filmfare Critics award and it was even screened at India’s International Film Festival (IFFI).

Speaking further about the digital platforms, Sonali said, “If OTT platforms wouldn’t have come, we wouldn’t have got a second innings. That ‘chalta hai (casually saying it’s okay)’ attitude cannot last anymore and I think that’s the best thing that has happened to our industry.” Sonali also spoke about surviving cancer. She said that ‘having a scar, losing my hair’ helped her appreciate that ‘beauty is never perfect’.”

In her debut series, ‘The Broken News’, Sonali plays the role of a journalist Amina Qureshi who works for the TV channel Awaaz Bharati. Besides, Sonali, the show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat.