Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre who rules the silver screen in the 90s, is now a part of the television reality entertainment circuit. She is often seen as a celebrity judge on television reality shows.

Now it seems the actress is all se to make her debut in the streaming space with an original drama series. Her OTT debut series is titled, ‘The Broken News’. It is the official Indian adaptation of the popular British show, ‘Press’, which released in 2018.

‘The Broken News’ will also star Jaideep Ahlawat of ‘Paatal Lok’ fame and Shriya Pilgaonkar who recently received rave reviews for her performance in the Hotstar Original series, ‘Guilty Minds’.

‘The Broken News’ will reportedly be directed by Vinay Waikul, who is known for the popular crime thriller, ‘Aranyak’.

As per the makers, the series will follow the story of rivalry between two rival news channels – Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7. The former is an independent news channel focused on the ethical broadcast of events while the latter is all about sensational news and invasive journalism and the crux of the show will be about “what transpires between the main character of the show (from the two news channels) in their quest to deliver breaking news.”

Sonali Bendre has delivered several hits in the 90s in movies like ‘Diljale’, ‘Sarfarosh’ and ‘Major Saab’ and her last movie outing was a cameo appearance in the 2013 movie, ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara’

Besides Bendre, Ahlawat and Pilgaonkar, the series will also star Taaruk Raina, Indraneil Sengupta, Kiran Kumar and Aakash Khurana.

The original British series, ‘Press’ was written and created by writer Mike Bartlett, who is famous for writing the series, ‘Doctor Foster’ and the adapting his play into the movie ‘King Charles III’.