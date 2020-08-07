Sonali Bendre steps into her son’s shoes

Actress Sonali Bendre Behl has stepped into the shoes of her son, literally. She has decided to keep them, too.

“Stepped into my son’s shoes… literally! @rockbehl, I am gonna keep these,” Sonali wrote while putting up an image that shows her trying out her son Ranveer’s shoes.

In the image, she is seen wearing black pants and a baggy knitwear pullover, along with the shoes.

Earlier, Sonali had revealed that the lockdown has given her no alternative but to become tech savvy. She said that she is happy to learn new things during the lockdown, which began in March.

“It is no secret that I am technologically-challenged, but this lockdown has given me no alternative but to get the hang of it! I’ve had to figure out how to log on to zoom calls on my own, how to go LIVE on Instagram etc,” she had tweeted.