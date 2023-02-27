ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sonali Naik: I became an actor by chance

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Sonali Naik, who is known for her performances in shows like ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’, ‘Yahan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli’, and ‘Gathbandhan’, among others, spilled some beans on her journey as an actor in the showbiz.

Sonali said: “Since childhood, I never thought of becoming an actor, I always wanted to settle down and live a normal life but destiny had different plans for me. So I can say that I became an actor by chance. It all happened when I started performing in a local theatre group.”

“In 1995, I came to Mumbai to receive an award for a state level competition. After that, I got an offer to perform in a commercial play and that’s when the journey began. There has been no turning back since,” she said.

While wrapping up the conversation, she expressed her gratitude, saying that she is satisfied with the way her acting career is moving forward.

“Today, when I look back at things, I feel so happy that destiny brought me into this profession. By God’s grace, I have got lovely opportunities in my career and have essayed different roles every time. In addition, the audience has also been very supportive in terms of appreciation towards my craft. I hope to keep delivering my best on-screen for years,” she added.

20230227-174206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arushi Sharma chuffed about her OTT debut with ‘Jaadugar’

    ‘Lock Upp’: Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan create love chemistry on the...

    Himesh Reshammiya releases ‘Ganpati Gajaanann’ to flag off Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

    ‘The Kashmir Files’ is now fourth highest weekend grosser post pandemic;...