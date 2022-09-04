INDIA

Sonali’s family unhappy over ‘tardy’ police probe, may approach high court

NewsWire
0
0

The family of TikTok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who died under mysterious circumstances in Goa on August 23 and is alleged to have been murdered, is likely to approach the Bombay High Court as they expressed unhappiness over the “tardy” pace of police investigation.

The family has already demanded that the case should be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), not the Goa Police.

“Goa Police is not supporting us, I think political influence is also behind this,” Phohgat’s nephew Vikas Singh told the media. He blamed the police for not doing the investigation properly.

Earlier, the victim’s family met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh and demanded a CBI probe.

“We have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India for a CBI inquiry… If we are not satisfied with that, will go to the High Court and file a writ petition if the Goa government does not recommend investigation by the central agency,” he said.

Last week, a Goa Police team arrived at the farmhouse of Phogat in Hisar to record statements of her family and to further investigate the case. The police surveyed her plush rented apartment in Gurugram on Sunday amidst the presence of the victim’s family.

Before reaching Gurugram, the Goa Police team reached the residence of Sudhir Sangwan, personal assistant of Sonali Phogat and one of the main accused in the murder, in Rohtak, and made enquiries.

Besides Sangwan, her second aide — Sukhwinder Singh — has also been charged with murder. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Phogat’s nephew said she was forcibly given drugs. “We have no faith in Goa Police. If they had to investigate, they should have brought Sudhir Sangwan with him to Haryana. Without him what are they investigating here?”

In the police investigation, the police have seized three diaries from the victim’s house in Hisar that had transactional details between Phogat and Sangwan, sources said.

The diaries also have information investments made by the actress in Haryana and other states.

As per sources, police are assessing the property, including land, to find out the motive behind the crime.

Victim’s brother Rinku Dhaka said the motive behind the murder could be property and money.

20220904-181602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Abortion is legal in India with medical access for all

    K’taka woman comes up with mothers’ milk jewellery to preserve memories...

    Shivpal, Rajbhar, Raja Bhaiyya attend dinner for Murmu

    Hyd doctor Raghu Ram is first Indian to receive ASGBI honour