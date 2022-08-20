Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja on Saturday announced that they have been blessed with a baby boy.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she made the announcement of the arrival of her first bundle of joy.

She wrote: “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey.

“It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.”

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 after being in a relationship. The two announced their pregnancy in March 2022.

