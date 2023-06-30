INDIA

Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal to mark their presence on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

 The streaming show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is all set to get a Punjabi tang, as the two main leads of Punjabi comedy film franchise ‘Carry on Jatta’ Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal will grace the house as they promote the third installment of the franchise ‘Carry on Jatta 3’.

These stars will bring their own charm and energy to the show, bringing forth their own brand of Punjabi magic with host Salman Khan adding in his swag. In a treat for the fans of the franchise and lovers of Punjabi cinema.

‘Carry on Jatta 3’ has just released theatrically. It is directed by Smeet Kang and is produced by Humble Motion Pictures. The movie stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Kavita Kaushik, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi in main roles with Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk making a special appearance.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is now streaming exclusively on Jio Cinemas.

