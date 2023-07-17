INDIA

Sonam hails ‘insanely talented’ Alcaraz from Wimbledon’s Centre Court

Actress and fashion diva Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja on Sunday attended the nail-biting Wimbledon men’s final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Seen at the Centre Court, Sonam looked her stylish best, wearing a green checkered outfit from Daniel Lee’s Resort 24 collection for Burberry. She completed the look with a sleek low-bun hairstyle, black sunglasses and a black bag.For her outfit photos she wrote a caption: “On my way to Wimbledon in style, donning a fabulous preview from Daniel Lee’s Resort 24 collection for @burberry and of course, I can’t forget the latest addition to my wardrobe — the stunning Burberry Knight bag from the new season. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward!”
On Monday, she also shared a string of photos with hubby Anand and her friends from the Centre Court. She also offered glimpses of the tickets, food, and clippings of the players in action.
Sonam also ran a picture of Alcaraz, congratulating the 20-year-old World No. 1 for beating seven-time defending champion Djokovic, to win his maiden title at the championships.She wrote: “What an incredible historic match to watch, with such brilliant company! Congratulations to the insanely talented @carlitosalcarazz and the amazing @djokernole! @wimbledon #everydayphenomenal”.

