Sonam Kapoor celebrates six months of her ‘biggest blessing’ shares video

Bollywood actress and new mom Sonam Kapoor shared a heart warming note as her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja turns six months old. She expressed that being a mother was the best job in the world and called her son her “biggest blessing”.

Sharing a photo and video of Vayu on Instagram, Sonam wrote: “6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy…your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more…”

In the photo, the the mother-son duo looked adorable as she was wearing yellow pyjamas, while Vayu looked cute in a white onesie. Sonam also shared a short video of Vayu crawling, while playing with his toys.

Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja commented with heart eyes emojis and wrote: “pajama partyyyyyyy.”

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2022.

