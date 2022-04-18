ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sonam Kapoor flaunts blooming baby bump in see-through kaftan

NewsWire
0
3

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has finally shared a glimpse of her baby bump in style.

The actress shared a motley of pictures, where she is seen wearing a black see-through embroidered kaftan.In one image, she is seen lovingly holding her blooming baby bump with one hand and placing the other on her head. The tagged hubby Anand Ahuja, mom Sunita Kapoor, and sister Rhea Kapoor.

She captioned the image: “Kaftan life with my (baby emoji) #everydayphenomenal.”

It was last month, when Sonam announced that she and her husband Anand announced that they are expecting their first baby.

Sonam made the announcement on Instagram as she wrote: “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.” Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release ‘The Zoya Factor’. She starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actress then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s ‘AK vs AK’.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018.

20220418-131405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kareena’s special birthday wish for her ‘lal’ Aamir

    Priyaank Sharma: Family background doesn’t help you succeed in cinema

    Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor to star in Netflix’s ‘Call My Agent:...

    Puneeth’s eye donation creates a sort of movement in K’taka