Sonam Kapoor makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement.

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
On Monday, March 21, actress Sonam Kapoor announced on her Instagram handle that she and husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child.

Now, three days later, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja made their first public appearance at Anand Ahuja’s store launch in Mumbai.

The mom-to-be is in the city to be a part of the store launch with her businessman husband. The couple looked closer than ever and were all smiles as they were clicked by the paparazzi at the launch.

Sonam Kapoor who is also regarded as a fashion icon in Bollywood opted for a striking blue pantsuit that managed to look both chic and comfortable at the same time.

She paired it with a necklace, studs and comfortable sneakers. The 36-year-old mom-to-be looked all glowy and smiling at the event. She also seems to be among the women who are happy to flaunt their bump, that too with style!

The event was also attended by her father, actor Anil Kapoor, her cousin Anshula Kapoor as well as her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Sonam and Anand got married in a traditional wedding ceremony in 2018 in Mumbai. Post her wedding, Sonam moved to London which is where Anand Ahuja’s business is largely based and she has since been shuttling back and forth the two cities to manage work commitments.

Sonam and Anand are expecting the baby to arrive in August, which means Sonam is nearing the halfway stage of her pregnancy.

Sonam Kapoor will be seen next in the movie ‘Blind’.

