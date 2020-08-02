Canindia News

Sonam Kapoor shares her ‘state of mind’

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has shared her state of mind in a hilarious new post on social media.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she has shared a boomerang video of herself. In the clip, Sonam is seen making a funny face.

“S T A T E O F M I N D,” she wrote alongside the clip.

Last month, Sonam travelled to London.

In a string of pictures that Sonam had posted on Instagram Stories, she could be seen aboard a flight, wearing a mask. Her husband, Anand Ahuja is next to her.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in “The Zoya Factor”, which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film , which is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.

