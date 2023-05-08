ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sonam Kapoor starts speech with ‘namaste’ at King Charles coronation concert

NewsWire
0
0

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor, who attended King Charles coronation concert in London, gave a desi touch to begin her speech as she greeted the audience with a “namaste”.

Sonam, who was introduced on stage as the “biggest Bollywood” actor, was attending the concert with names such as Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger at Windsor Castle.

While some hailed the actor for her ‘proud moment’, others called her speech ’embarrassing’.

Sonam said: “Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one third of the world’s people, one third of the world’s ocean, one quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand this one.”

“Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard. Without further ado, here’s welcoming the incredible voices from across the Commonwealth.”

Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor also shared the clip on her Instagram.

“So proud! Such an honour!” she captioned the short clip.

On the work front, Sonam is gearing up for ‘Blind’.

20230508-161404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    32 years after ‘Aashiqui’, Kumar Sanu reveals the idea behind film’s...

    Manoj Bajpayee on anchoring 3 episodes of ‘Crime Patrol Satark’

    Dhanush’s top grosser: ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ set to close first week with Rs...

    Trailer of Gopichand-starrer ‘Pakka Commercial’ released