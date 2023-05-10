ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Sonam Kapoor was in her element during Coronation Concert

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who delivered a spoken word piece at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert, shared her experience of being a part of the ceremony.

The actress was invited by the Royal family of the UK and presented the Coronation Choir and ‘Higher Love’ hitmaker Steve Winwood. The coronation is the act of placing the crown upon a monarch’s head, and is a major cultural event in the UK.

The concert was attended by more than 20,000 people, with millions watching around the world. Speaking about her experience, Sonam said, “It was an unforgettable experience. Presenting the Coronation Choir and Steve Winwood in front of such a massive audience, with the world watching, was a real thrill.”

Sonam introduced the Commonwealth virtual choir comprising performers from across the 56 Commonwealth countries, alongside Winwood.

She was dressed in an outfit created for the occasion by two prominent designers from India and the UK.

The actress was accompanied by her husband, Anand Ahuja, and friends Imran Amed and Nikhil Mansata.

She further mentioned, “At the same time, I was in my element — getting ready, going on stage, hearing the cheers, and seeing the love from people. It was a blast because my friends and family were right there cheering me on! I love moments like these that remind me why I do what I do.”

