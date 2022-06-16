Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja hosted a baby shower for their close friends and family at their London residence on Wednesday, June 15.

The intimate and fun lunch outing pictures which Sonam and her sister Rhea Kapoor shared on their Instagram has since, gone viral. The event looked like a classy, tasteful affair with an outdoor set up with custom made gifts, napkins and menu.

Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor gave a glimpse of the personalised menu for her and wrote, “Such a beautiful baby shower”. The guests who attended the baby showers were all given a little pouch which had a custom neckpiece with their names written on it.

To add to the festivities, artist Leo Kalyan was also a part of the shower and entertained the guests by belting out Bollywood hits which included Sonam Kapoor’s popular ‘Delhi 6’ song, ‘Masakali’.

For the occasion, Sonam Kapoor was dressed prettily in pink in a comfortable flowing gown. Recently Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja went to Italy and shared envious loved up pictures from their babymoon. The pair also shared glimpses of their trip to Paris which they took with Sonam’s sister Rhea and her husband.

Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy in March 2022 and since then have shared adorable glimpses of their everyday life with Sonam Kapoor slaying maternity fashion all through.

As per sources, Sonam Kapoor is due to welcome her baby in August 2022. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen next in the Sujoy Ghosh production ‘Blind’, Sonam wrapped up the shoot for this movie in 2021. This thriller tells the story of a blind police officer who sets out to catch a notorious serial killer.