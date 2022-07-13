Sonam Kapoor and businessman husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child and the happy couple have been sharing plenty of adorable pictures of Sonam’s pregnancy, their babymoon in Italy as well as Sonam’s classy baby shower which she and Anand held in their London home.

As per reports, the couple is gearing up to welcome their first baby in their London home and recently, they also hosted a shower for family and friends there. But it seems as though Sonam will soon be hosting yet another shower and this one will be a star-studded affair.

As per reports in Bollywoodlife.com, Sonam Kapoor is all set for yet another baby shower, which will reportedly be hosted by Sonam’s family, and this one will likely be a lavish affair and for now the date is set at July 17.

The guest list includes biggies from Bollywood including, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukherji, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam’s bestie, Masaba Gupta, as well as sisters Malaika and Amrita Arora.

Along with this bunch of girls, Sonam’s B-town cousins, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah are also expected to join in the fun. The baby shower, as per Bollywoodlife reports will be held at Sonam’s maternal aunt Kavita Singh’s house in Bandra, Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor’s last full fledged movie role was ‘The Zoya Factor’ which also starred Dulquer Salman. She made a cameo appearance in the Netflix movie, ‘AK vs AK’.

It was in March 2022 that Sonam and husband Anand took to their social media to announce their pregnancy. They shared beautiful monochrome pictures of the couple cuddling on the couch with Sonam resting her head on Anand’s lap and cradling her baby bump. The caption read, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. (Heart emojis) #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”