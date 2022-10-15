ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sonam nurses son Vayu while getting her Karwa Chauth makeup done

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared an empowering video of herself breastfeeding her son Vayu while getting dolled up for Karwa Chauth.

The actor was part of the Karwa Chauth festivities hosted by her mother Sunita at their residence in Mumbai.

She took to Instagram, where she posted a clip in which she can be seen getting ready for the occasion. Sonam was also seen breastfeeding Vayu while her team did her makeup.

She wrote: “It’s so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people.. love being back in my home ground. Love you #Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you’re magic.”

Her husband Anand Ahuja commented: “Built for this (bicep emojis) mama @sonamkapoor.”

Sonam and Anand welcomed their son in August. The two tied the knot in May 2018. The two announced their pregnancy in March 2022.

20221015-161004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sonu Sood off to a flying start in new ‘Roadies’ promo

    ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ enters last leg of shooting in Hyderabad

    Rohan Mehra, Aarti Saxena’s music video ‘Zara Thehro’ winning hearts

    Asha Bhosle remembers R D Burman on his birth anniversary: Thank...