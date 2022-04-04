Actress Sonam Kapoor who is expecting her first child with businessman husband Anand Ahuja shared some pictures of a photoshoot on her Instagram.

Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor was the one who styled her for the shoot and Sonam looks ethereal in traditional wear flaunting her baby belly. Sonam shared a series of pictures in the outfit and captioned it: “Last night for my @abujani1 birthday evening. In @abujanisandeepkhosla and @kapoor.sunita styled by my baby @rheakapoor @abhilashatd.”

In the pictures Sonam is seen in a cream satin saree with heavy traditional accessories, she is wearing large earrings, a long neckpiece as well as lots of bangles on her wrist. She paired the outfit with loose hair and silver juttis (sandals).

Her sister Rhea Kapoor also shared two of the pictures and captioned it, “@sonamkapoor giving Desi Aphrodite in @abujanisandeepkhosla and jewels by @kapoor.sunita #happybirthday @abujani1.”

Her family members and friends from the fraternity were quick to shower love on the pictures. Father, Anil Kapoor dropped several heart and heart eyed emojis for his girl and her husband, Anand Ahuja said, “Real life portrait. (heart eyes emoji) @sonamkapoor.”

Her cousins Anshula wrote, “Loveeee (red heart emojis).” Actress Swara Bhaskar dropped yellow heart emojis, yesteryear actress Padmini Kolhapure commented, “Stay blessed.”; actress Amy Jackson wrote, “Stunning”, while Esha Gupta said, “Uff Sonam”. Other celebrities and friends also dropped heart eyes and red heart emojis.

Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy also through Instagram only when they shared images of the two of them in monochrome with Sonam’s head on Anand’s lap and her hands cradling her bump.

Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 in a traditional ceremony which took place in Mumbai. Sonam and Anand are right now in Mumbai and Sonam has a thriller called ‘Blind’, which is in the pipeline.