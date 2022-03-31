INDIA

Sonbhadra DM suspended on corruption charges

NewsWire
0
0

In a big crackdown on corruption, the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has suspended Sonbhadra District Magistrate T.K. Shibu on charges of corruption in mining and construction works and negligence during the UP elections.

The investigation of the allegations has been handed over to the Commissioner of Varanasi division.

According to an official spokesman, there were complaints of corruption against Shibu in mining, district trust committee and other construction works.

Shibu has been attached to the Board of Revenue in Lucknow.

20220331-171003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana attracted $33 billion investment in 7 years: KTR

    TN Congress candidate Madhav Rao passes away

    Rains likely in Rajasthan as temperature dips in many dists

    Kushwaha terms Karnataka minister Ishwarappa ‘traitor’, says he insulted national flag