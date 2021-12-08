HomeINDIASonia asks party workers not to celebrate her birthday
Sonia asks party workers not to celebrate her birthday

By NewsWire
Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday on December 9 and asked the party workers not to organise any celebration, the party said on Wednesday.

Party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said: “Congress President has decided not to celebrate her birthday, tomorrow, the 9th December. Urging party workers and supporters to strictly avoid any celebrations.”

Gandhi, born on December 9, 1946, is one of the longest serving chief of the party, in the post from March 1998 to December 2017, and has been credited with bringing back the party into power in 2004.

After stepping down as party chief in December 2017 in favour of her son and party Vice President Rahul Gandhi, she was appointed interim chief in August 2019 after he resigned following the party’s debacle in the 2019 general elections.

