The members of Youth Congress on Thursday stopped several trains at the Shivaji Bridge railway station in protest against the questioning of their party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The party workers lay down on the railway tracks and some of them climbed atop the train.

The protesters raised slogans against the Central government and the financial probe agency ED for allegedly targeting the members of the opposition and muzzling their voice.

“This is a symbolic demonstration against the dictatorship which is constantly bent on crushing the Constitution and democracy,” the Youth Congress said.

Meanwhile, the questioning of Sonia Gandhi is currently underway at the ED headquarters in the city.

20220721-145802