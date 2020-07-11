Sonia chairs LS MPs’ meet ahead of monsoon session

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, here on Saturday, chaired a virtual meeting of party’s Lok Sabha members to discuss the strategy for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, including India-China face-off, lockdown’s fallout and economic situation.

The meeting was attended by all 52 Congress MPs, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting also comes in the wake of government tightening noose around foundations related to the party. The government has set up an inter-ministerial panel to probe into various alleged violations by the Gandhi family’s Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

The leader said Rahul Gandhi, MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, also spoke on issues, like the government’s handling of the Covid-19 and the border standoff with China.

“We apprised Sonia Gandhi about problems in holding committee meetings as well as the decision on MPLADS fund,” the MP said and added it was up to the government to convene the session. But most members felt there should not be any more delay.

According to a party MP, about half a dozen of Lok Sabha members stressed the need for Rahul Gandhi to return to the top party post. Several MPs reiterated their demand to bring back Rahul Gandhi to lead the party, said another MP.

Sonia Gandhi also asked MPs about the relevant issues to be raised in the House.

The party plans to raise the Narendra Modi government’s “mishandling” of Covid-19 crisis as the main issue. The other issues to be raised are India-China stand-off, rising petrol and diesel prices, and impact of lockdown on industries.

They also talked about the urgent need for convening Parliament session with social distancing protocol, the MP said.

