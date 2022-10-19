INDIA

Sonia congratulates Kharge on winning Cong prez polls

NewsWire
0
0

Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge on winning the party presidential polls with a huge margin.

Kharge, the first non-Gandhi president in over two decades, was declared winner after he garnered 7,897 votes against his rival Shashi Tharoor who could secure only 1,072.

A total of 416 votes were declared invalid.

Soon after the result was declared, Kharge’s supporters broke into dance and burst crackers outside the AICC headquarters here.

He is likely to take charge next week a day after Diwali (October 23).

20221019-160404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Correcting the India-Russia narrative ahead of Putin’s visit

    Netizens roast Ranveer Singh for kissing Bear Grylls

    Pilot meets Sonia on cabinet reshuffle, says workers should get respect

    Kamal Haasan’s alliance set to begin poll campaign