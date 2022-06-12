INDIA

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital

More than a week after testing positive for the coronavirus, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congressmen & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes.”

Sonia Gandhi on June 2 tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

The report of Gandhi testing positive for Covid infection came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned her and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The Congress president was scheduled to appear before the ED on June 8 but now she has been asked to appear before it on June 23.

