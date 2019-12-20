Sonia Gandhi condemns Nankana Sahib attack

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Though belatedly, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has finally condemned the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan by an unruly mob of miscreants on Friday, calling it “unwarranted and unprovoked”.

Sonia Gandhi’s statement came 24 hours after the incident. The BJP had raised the political pitch over the issue with its National Secretary Tarun Chugh saying, “Has the tears of Sonia Gandhi dried up even after hearing the screams of daughters from the minority community?”

Late on Saturday evening, Congress issued a statement attributing it to Sonia Gandhi, which read, “Expressing dismay & concern on the safety of Sikh pilgrims & the employees, she called upon the Government of India to immediately take up the issue with Pakistani authorities to ensure security for the pilgrims and adequate security for the Holy shrine to prevent any future attacks. Government of India should also press for immediate registration of case, arrest and action against the culprits,” she said.

On Friday, a mob gheraoed the holy shine of Nankana Sahib, leaving several devotees stranded inside.

–IANS

abn/miz